Our coverage pledge following the Stockley decision

As we wait for the decision in the murder trial of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley, we wanted to take a moment to let you know about our coverage plans.

We have been having a lot of conversations with police, attorneys, lawmakers, activists and our viewers. And we've been having a lot of conversations with each other in the newsroom.

We all learned valuable lessons during Ferguson and our goal here at 5 On Your Side is to cover the story and not become part of the story.

You've probably heard that activists are planning protests if Stockley is not convicted, and we are committed to reporting on all sides of this case, but if the situation turns violent for any reason, our crews will stay at a distance so we can keep them safe.

We'll try to avoid unnecessary hysteria and will only break into programming if there's a threat to public safety or when public officials hold a news conference that they deem important to you.

We will probably make some mistakes and as always, please feel free to let us know on our Twitter and Facebook pages, but this is our community too and our job will be to calmly report the facts in a timely manner so you can stay informed and safe.

© 2017 KSDK-TV