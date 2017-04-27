Abby Llorico (Photo: KSDK)

Abby Llorico joined KSDK as a multimedia journalist—writing, shooting, and editing—in April 2017.

Before coming home to report in St. Louis, Abby worked in Indianapolis and Washington D.C. She was most recently a reporter and anchor in Central Illinois, where she received a “Best TV Reporter” nomination from the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

Abby wakes up early weekday mornings to report for Today in St. Louis. As you head out the door, she aims to arm you with information (and hopefully, a smile) as you start your day. She especially loves telling stories that can help you learn more about your own communities here in the Bi-State.

When she’s not at work, Abby is probably visiting friends, spending time with her big extended family, adding stamps to her passport, or taking pictures of her rescue dog, Mia.

