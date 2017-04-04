Meterologist Chester Lampkin (Photo: Doug Howell Photography)

Chester Lampkin first joined KSDK 5 on Your Side in March of 2012. A Saint Louis native, Chester is a proud graduate of St. Louis University, holding a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology. As a child growing up in north St. Louis city, Chester has always had a strong interest in weather. While growing up he experienced some of St. Louis' biggest weather events including the "blizzard" of 1982 and the Great Flood of 1993 as well as numerous severe weather events over the years.

His broadcast career began in Grand Junction, Colorado, as the morning meteorologist at KJCT News 8. Chester also worked at KRCG-TV in Jefferson City, Missouri, as both the morning and chief meteorologist, and at KTSM-TV, the NBC affiliate in El Paso, TX, as the morning meteorologist.

In 2015, Chester left KSDK and the United States for an adventure down under. He worked for two years as a meteorologist for MetService New Zealand, which is basically the New Zealand equivalent of the National Weather Service. Two years later, he decided to come home to St. Louis and KSDK. He joined the Today in St. Louis team in April 2017.

Aside from weather, Chester has an interest in history, geography, media, music, jogging, biking, travel and all things St. Louis, including Cardinals baseball, Rams football, and Billikens basketball. Chester has a lot of family across St. Louis and is happy to be back home working for the TV station he grew up watching.

© 2017 KSDK-TV