Sports reporter Josh Helmuth (Photo: KSDK)

Josh is an award-winning journalist proudly from Arthur, IL, a small berg surrounded by a large Amish community roughly two and a half hours northeast of St. Louis. In fact, Josh has over 50 first-cousins who are Amish, most of them Cardinals fans – no kidding.

Josh is a true believer that family and God come first, but other passions include storytelling through sports or music, or simply downing a fantastic cheeseburger.

Before reporting at KSDK, Josh spent time at KSHB in Kansas City and KBAK/KBFX Bakersfield, CA, along with covering Alabama football and basketball for WVUA in Tuscaloosa, AL before graduating from the University of Alabama.

“Success is peace of mind which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you did your best to become the best that you are capable of becoming.” – John Wooden.

You can find Josh on Facebook and Twitter.

