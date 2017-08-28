Multi-media investigative journalist Maria Hallas (Photo: KSDK)

Maria Hallas is delighted to be reporting in St. Louis, where she has strong family ties. She grew up on her mother’s childhood memories of St. Louis and visited aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Show-Me State.

She’s an investigative multi-media journalist who practiced law for years and was a shareholder of a large international firm. Investigating and asking tough questions are second nature to Maria. Armed with honed legal skills, Maria went back to school to pursue her life-long dream of investigative reporting.

Maria graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Duke University in political science and Russian. Maria also graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law and obtained her M.A. in journalism from American University.

You can reach Maria directly at mhallas@ksdk.com.

