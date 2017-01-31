Mike Bush anchors the evening weekday newscasts.

Mike Bush likes to say that he's worked at KSDK since the Paleozoic era. The truth is, he's been here since 1985. Though he's won 55 Emmy awards and 12 Edward R. Murrow awards, he says he's most proud of the trophy he won as the assistant coach on his son's little league baseball team.

Mike's passion is telling the stories of the people under the radar who are truly making a difference in the community. At NewsChannel 5, good news IS news! If you know of a unique, positive story, or if you know of an individual who is under the radar but going above and beyond to make a difference in the community, let Mike Bush know at mbush@ksdk.com.

