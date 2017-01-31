5 on Your Side's Mike Rush is either brave or stupid. People frequently slam doors in his face, call him nasty names and even throw his microphone, but Mike just keeps coming.

His wife calls Mike a junkyard dog, because once he latches onto something, he doesn't let go. That might be an issue now and then when it comes to marital bliss, but in Mike's role as your 5 on Your Side investigative reporter, it's a good thing. Those people cursing and slamming things are usually doing something wrong that Mike wants to right.

So if you're the victim of a scam, know of taxpayer waste, government corruption or another problem you'd like the junkyard dog to sink his teeth into, drop Mike a line. By the way, Mike himself is leaning toward stupid.

