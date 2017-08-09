Ray Strickland, multimedia journalist (Photo: KSDK)

Ray Strickland joined 5 On Your Side as a multimedia journalist in June 2017.

Before joining the KSDK news team, Ray was reporting in Dickinson, ND at KXMB-TV. He was in the center of one of the nation's most prominent news stories: The Dakota Access Pipeline Protest. He was one of the leaders in the station’s coverage of the Standing Rock Protest, North Dakota’s boom to bust oil rush, Trump politics, blizzards and tornadoes.

You can catch Ray reporting for KSDK on both weekdays and weekends in the afternoon, where his main focal point is to deliver the news in a fair and objective manner.

When he's not at work, Ray loves to watch his favorite show "Power" and binge watch Netflix. Ray is a work out warrior ("sources say") and loves to be around family and friends.

If you see Ray out and about, introduce yourself, as he is always willing to talk to the people, who makes the job worth while: the viewers.

