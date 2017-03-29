'Genius' robot launches baby bottle into crib

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
A stranger emailed me a warning about blood clots. Days later, my friend died from one.
-
Young man recovering at Ranken Jordan
-
I-55 back open after deadly crash
-
Dad's parenting sign goes viral
-
Deal Guy: Ultimate 8 In 1 Self Defense Survival Steal
-
Security guard shotos armed man in Ferguson
-
Alleged thieves caught on surveillance video
-
Judge Has Discretion When Issuing Sentences
-
Sex education curriculum under fire
More Stories
-
Funeral services set for Chuck Berry, April 9 in St. LouisMar 29, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
-
'Unimaginable tragedy': 12 dead, 3 hurt in church…Mar 29, 2017, 4:03 p.m.
-
Missing: 17-year-old, last seen in North CountyMar 29, 2017, 11:26 a.m.