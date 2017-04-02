52nd Academy of Country Music Awards: Winners list

Co-hosts Luke Bryan (L) and Dierks Bentley speak onstage during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Photo: Ethan Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

Here's a list of nominees and winners at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. Winners are in bold.

Songwriter of the Year: Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Luke Laird

Single Record of the Year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color;" Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y.; "Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind;" Maren Morris, "My Church;" Miranda Lambert, "Vice"

Vocal Event of the Year: Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, "Different for Girls;" Artists of Then, Now & Forever, "Forever Country;" Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, "May We All;" Kenny Chesney feat. P!nk, "Setting the World on Fire;" Chris Young feat. Cassadee pope, "Think of You"

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year: Brothers Osborne, A Thousand Horses, Dan + Shay, LoCash, Maddie & Tae

New Female Vocalist of the Year: Maren Morris, Brandy Clark, Cam, Lauren Alaina

New Male Vocalist of the Year: Jon Pardi, Brett Young, Chris Janson, Chris Lane, Kane Brown

Song of the Year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color;" Thomas Rhett, "Die a Happy Man;" Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind;" Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens, "Kill A Word;" Chris Stapleton, "Tennessee Whiskey;" Miranda Lambert, "Vice"

Vocal Duo of the Year: Big & Rich, Brothers Osbourne, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group of the Year: Eli Young Band, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts

Album of the Year: Dierks Bentley, "Black;" Florida Georgia Line, "Dig Your Roots;" Maren Morris, "Hero;" Keith Urban, "Ripcord;" Miranda Lambert, "The Weight of These Wings"

Video of the Year: Chris Stapleton, "Fire Away;" Artists of Then, Now & Forever, "Forever Country;" Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind;" Kelsea Ballerini, "Peter Pan;" Miranda Lambert, "Vice"

Male Vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett

Female Vocalist of the Year: Carrie Underwood, Kasey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert

Entertainer of the Year: Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan

