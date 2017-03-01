Academy boots both PwC accountants from next year's Oscars

PricewaterhouseCoopers representatives Martha Ruiz and Brian Cullinan attend the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2017. (Photo: Christopher Polk, Getty Images)

The fallout from the historic Oscars 2017 flub is starting to spread: The two accountants involved won't be coming back to work the Academy Awards, says film academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs.

Boone Isaacs told the Associated Press Wednesday that the two staffers from PricewaterhouseCoopers will never return to the Oscars show. She blamed one of them for being distracted by his tweeting activities for the mistake.

Academy spokeswoman Teni Melidonian confirmed the AP report to USA TODAY.

Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, both high-ranking officials of the firm known as the "Tiffany" of accountancy, were working Sunday night when Cullinan gave the wrong best picture winner envelope to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, resulting in the mistaken announcement of La La Land as the winner instead of the true winner, Moonlight.

On top of that mistake, it took two minutes and 30 seconds before the mistake was corrected because of a delayed response by the two accountants, according to PwC's own public apologies issued after the debacle.

But will PwC continue to tabulate the Oscar votes for the academy, as it has done since 1934? Boone Isaacs told AP the academy's relationship with PwC remains under review.

Boone Isaacs broke her silence Wednesday following the biggest blunder in the 89-year history of the Academy Awards.

Cullinan has taken the most heat for the flub, and it hasn't helped that he was tweeting backstage during the show, including a photo of best-actress winner Emma Stone minutes before handing over the wrong envelope to Beatty. Neither Cullinan nor Beatty noticed that the envelope said BEST ACTRESS instead of BEST PICTURE.

