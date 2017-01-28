An Interview with The Fog Lights: Indie band plays at The Sheldon Theater

On January 31, the Fog Lights play a show with the Leonas, but it's not just any ordinary show. This one has a special weight to it.

For The Fog Lights-one of St. Louis' strongest indie bands-playing at the Sheldon is where a band officialy enters "big deal territory". The concert hall was designed by 1904 World's Fair architect Louis C. Spiering, and opened in 1912. Picture The Pageant, add a touch of historical seasoning and a cup of class to the room, and you have The Sheldon.

For Justin Johnson and Jim Peters, the two frontmen for the Fog Lights, it's a dream come true and the potential launch spot for their second album. In 2015, The Fog Lights launched their first album at Blueberry Hill in the Delmar Loop. While their second album isn't finished just yet, there will be a tease of the material and a new single drop.

I talked to them back in 2015 about their first album. I had the opportunity to speak with Johnson and Peters(who each play in other bands as well), and ask them about the famous venue, how their new album will compare to the last, and the rigors of being a ground and pound musician.

Buffa: The first album debuted at Blueberry Hill, and played well over the next year. Did it open any doors for the two of you?

Peters: It opened the door to actual airplay- having the record out has made it possible for stations like KDHX to play our music. Its hard to get on the radio without an album. Also, it opened the door to higher profile bookings for us.

Johnson: I think it has helped in getting some shows in more intimate venues.

Buffa-The theme of the first album centered around Manhassett Village, and the memories it produced. What is the theme of the second album?

Peters: We are still writing for the 2nd album, but it seems that love is the major theme this time. The first album had a lot of nostalgic themes in it, thinking back on high school and early college years. Our newer songs have been more about the present day. Love, as in relationships- but also the idea of love vs hate. Right and wrong. Good and bad decisions and how they play out.

Johnson: It is still coming together, but some similar themes that occur center on reflection and loss.

Buffa-Tell me what playing at the historical Sheldon means to a couple scrappy musicians like yourselves?

Peters: The Sheldon is legendary- and so many of our heroes have graced that stage. Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings, The Milk Carton Kids... the atmosphere is that of a music cathedral. The acoustics are amazing, and there isn't a bad seat in the house. When you play the kind of music we do, you dream about playing a hall like the Sheldon.

Johnson: The Sheldon has been a venue on my bucket list for quite some time. I could not be more happy.

Buffa-Folk music can divide people, but when I listen to it, the music awakens an emotion in me. Takes me to a place where I can reminisce. What do you get from writing and performing these songs with a tale behind them?

Peters: We like telling stories. There's a narrative in folk music that isn't present in most other types of music. It can transcend time, most of these stories have been told and re-told for years. We love being part of that lineage, but we also feel like it's important to bring something new to the story. I think that we pay tribute to the ones who have come before us, but we want to write a new chapter.

Johnson: I guess it depends on the setting and the audience for me. Sometimes I can get a real rush if I feel like people are connecting.

Buffa-Let's say I am a young musician and I want to play until I drop, but have to balance it with a full time job. If you could tell them one thing that would make them keep pushing and one thing that might give them pause, what would those two things be?

Peters: The feeling of communicating with a large group of people is tough to match. When everyone is on the same page (band and audience) it feels like the whole room is gonna levitate. When you hear the playback of a song you recorded in the studio for the first time and it makes the hair in your neck stand up...

But you have to get used to a lot of dissapointment... the music business is unrelenting. You hear "No" a whole lot more than you say "Yes". You are gonna put in countless hours working, and at times feel like you aren't getting anything back. You really have to believe in what you are doing in an almost unhealthy way.

Johnson: Make a few realistic goals and try to knock them out. That is a tough one. I am still trying to balance that myself.

Buffa-Lucky number seven and final question: If you could tour with one band and go anywhere, who would it be and where?

Peters: I think it would be pretty amazing to be a touring member of Wilco... they play a lot of different types of music (from folk-country-rock-experimental-pop) and play the coolest venues all over the world. Tough to beat that!

On Tuesday, The Fog Lights(along with new member Matt McGibany) take the stage with Leonas, another St. Louis indie band, and will play their hearts out on stage at the historic Sheldon Concert Hall. It may be another show on the calendar for two men who play frequently(especially Peters), but there will be a little something extra walking to the stage with them that night. It's many days and nights thinking about stepping on that stage and telling stories through the unbreakable outlet of folk. With The Fog Lights, what you see is what you get. A group of people invested in the music and nothing else for just a couple hours.

Buy tickets for the show here.

Download the brand new single, Disappear, right here.

