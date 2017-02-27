Bob Harper, 'Biggest Loser' host, suffers heart attack

Bob Harper (Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Kohl's)

NEW YORK (AP) - Fitness trainer and host of NBC's "Biggest Loser" Bob Harper says he is recovering from a serious heart attack that left him unconscious for two days.



Harper tells TMZ he was working out in a gym in New York City this month when he collapsed. He says a doctor who also was in the gym performed CPR on him.



The 51-year-old Harper says he spent eight days in a New York hospital and has not yet been cleared to fly home to Los Angeles.



Harper has been a fixture on all 17 seasons of "The Biggest Loser." He served as a trainer on the show from 2004 to 2015. He took over as host of the reality weight loss program last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.