Bill Paxton: A lively personality in the world of movies

Bill Paxton didn't win an Oscar and won't be remembered alongside Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington as titans of film, but he was a lively personality in the world of movies who did a lot of good work.

He is one of two actors (the other being Lance Henriksen) to be killed by an alien, predator, and terminator on film. He chased tornados in Twister, went into outer space in Ron Howard's Apollo 13, and dealt with a lot of drama on HBO's Big Love. Most cinema fans know Paxton by his mainstream leading man work, but it was the smaller roles that left a huge dent in my mind as reports have been confirmed that Paxton died Saturday due to complications following heart surgery at the age of 61.

An honest man who breaks bad in A Simple Plan for the better future of his family. Alongside Billy Bob Thornton and Brent Briscoe, Paxton played a blue collar worker who came upon millions of dollars in stolen cash nestled up inside a crashed airplane. Instead of reporting it, the three men hid it and devised a plan to keep it, but it all went bad in the end. Paxton was the top billed actor, and displayed a side of his persona that hadn't been shown yet on film.

Don't get me wrong, because I liked the goofy wise-cracking side of Paxton shown in Predator 2, True Lies, Weird Science, and a dozen other films from the 1990's. Paxton had a crackerjack type smile and a humor that never seemed to wane with screen time, and he balanced the heavy acting of the bigger names of the cast quite well.

I got a kick out of Paxton playing the big bad in recent fare like 2 Guns with Denzel, and his underrated portrayal of Morgan Earp in Tombstone never gets old. He was a reluctant action hero in Trespass with William Sadler playing his brother as the two men were trapped in an abandoned warehouse with thugs.

While Paxton was known for playing a man searching for diamonds in Titanic, his defining work came in 2001 with Frailty; a film that he also directed. Paxton played a father of two boys who set his family on a unique mission in life: killing anyone who had the devil trapped inside of them. Playing a religious fanatic who thought he was killing "demons", Paxton was both terrifying and tragically broken. The film is narrated by Matthew McConaughey, who played the adult version of one of his sons. The film bounces around and tests your loyalties, but it has an ending that you won't see coming. It's not M. Night Shyamalan wizardry; just a well played out script. Paxton showed off his directing skills and leading man ability in a tough role.

Paxton was exceptional as baseball instructor Tom House in Million Dollar Arm with Jon Hamm, and flourished as Master Sergeant Farrell opposite Tom Cruise in Edge of Tomorrow. Thinking outside the box usually scares most actors, but Paxton lived in that world. He was a hard working actor on pace for 120-130 movies by the time it was all said and done, but sometimes life has a different plan.

In the end, Paxton played 93 different roles, and he didn't reprise a single role for a sequel. Every role was unique, crafted out of the actor's personality, and given something extra. I can't watch True Lies without laughing at Paxton toying with Arnold Schwarzenegger's emotions. I can't watch Big Love without feeling sorry for his tortured husband trying to juggle multiple families.

One of the things people take for granted are actors they admire and like watching on screen. As an audience, we think they are going to stick around forever. We are wrong, because time is undefeated. A few years back, Philip Seymour Hoffman died suddenly on Oscar weekend, and nobody was ready for that. Hoffman had a drug addiction that took his life, and it robbed us of a future slate of films that would be challenging, rewarding, and captivating. Paxton and Hoffman happen to share the screen in the highly entertaining Twister.

Instead of mourning his death, I am going to celebrate what Paxton left me with, and that's dozens of roles stock full of devilish humor, goofy swagger, and a tragic backbone. Spin his resume around, and something will strike your liking. Paxton wasn't flashy with his acting, but he was quietly potent.

Some actors don't go to Hollywood to make millions and win all the awards. Sometimes, they just want to produce good work, make a living, and go home at the end of the day. Paxton did that, and now it's up to the movie fans to make his work stand tall.

Rest in peace, Bill. You did good.

