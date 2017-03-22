Brothers rescue abandoned, starving desert puppies

Briggs and Chris know something's wrong when they spy two puppies jogging alone along the highway in the middle of the Arizona desert. (Photo: RIGHT THIS MINUTE)

Briggs and Chris know something's wrong when they spy two puppies jogging alone along the highway in the middle of the Arizona desert, but their suspicions are confirmed when the dehydrated and starving duo ravenously gulp down water and snacks.

Knowing what probably awaits their adorable new friends, the good Samaritan brothers "adopt" the abandoned pooches and spend the rest of their road trip bonding!

After their story went viral on Facebook, we couldn't wait to have Briggs and Chris in for a chat with RightThisMinute hosts.

Don't miss a second of their inspiring tale!

