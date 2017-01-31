Buffa: Affleck makes wise decision with Batman director exit

In Hollywood, it's easy to crowd your plate with a number of tasks, and in the process one can lose sight of the big picture. Ben Affleck withdrew from the director's chair for the upcoming solo Batman film, and it's a wise move for a number of reasons. Here are a few of them.

Focus On Being The Face of The Film

Affleck can now place all his energy on playing Bruce Wayne/Batman. It's a big role, requires a ton of shooting time, and commands communication with the media. The actor recently objected to the number of questions over the project, citing a lack of attention for his latest feature, Live By Night. Boo hoo, Benny. That's part of the deal. When you assume all the hats of a HUGE operation, people want answers. It's their job. Now, all Affleck has to do is tell them about his process as an actor and producer, which is easier. He will consult with Warner Brothers to find a replacement, but won't have to comment frequently, especially once a new director is brought in. Unlike chameleon actors like Daniel Day Lewis, Affleck depends on the press

Wearing All The Hats for a Summer Blockbuster is Career Suicide

Affleck has co-wrote, directed, and starred in a couple films; The Town and Live By Night. It's one thing to do that for a modestly budgeted film coming out late in the year. It's quite another to star and direct in a summer blockbuster release centering around the studio's shiniest comic book penny. If Affleck takes on the reigns for Batman and fails, his career would be in jeopardy and his future as a tripod reeling entertainer(writer, director, star) would be toast. There's too much risk for an actor who already came back once.

Back to Back Misfire Potential

Live By Night is going to lose Warner Brothers around $70 million. It bombed in theaters, and unlike recent releases like the XXX or Underworld sequels, there's no overseas load awaiting the film. Affleck wore all three hats for the film, and it tanked. Following that up with a Batman misfire, and it's bad for business.

What Happened?

In a nutshell, Affleck being hesitant throughout the process doomed his future at the helm of something so epic and complex. I don't have intimate details of the process, but this is more than likely how it went down. Affleck wanted to do the film a certain way, and the second he saw push-back from Warner Brothers, it was time to bolt. If he can't have it his way, why take the risk? The risk versus reward on Batman was too big for Affleck.

The General Idea

Now, he slides into the role of the Bat in November's The Justice League, and then begins shooting this movie. He can chase down other more Oscar worthy or juice type scripts and director possibilities. Don't take this as a knock on Affleck's directing ability, because that isn't in question. He's quickly become one of the best, and that can't be trifled with here. For the best interests of Affleck and the Batman film, a change in director is the best step forward.

Replacement Plan?

May I offer up a replacement idea? French Canadian director Denis Villenueve. The way he shoots films is breathtaking, and a perfect recipe for something bigger. Villenueve reminds me of Christopher Nolan before he directed a "small" film called Batman Begins. Just saying, Warner Brothers.

