Buffa: 'Get Out' is an uncomfortably funny and creepy ride

The first descriptive word that comes to mind with Jordan Peele's Get Out is "unique." It's a different kind of flick that defies a single genre. This movie stands out from other recent horror flicks and classic comedies, because of the chances it takes and the entertainment it elicits. Producer Jason Blumhouse is known for taking chances with his films, and handing the keys to comedy maestro Peele is an extremely wise move. This movie works for several reasons, so let's get to them.

First, let me dish the plot at you. Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) has no idea what he has in store for him when his girlfriend Rose (Alison Williams) takes him to meet the parents for a weekend getaway. He does alert her that taking the black boyfriend may have been a detail she wanted to release to her parents before the trip, but she thinks otherwise. They head up there, and let's just say things get weird very quick. That's all I'm telling you.

The big elephant in the room of this movie is race, and how it affects certain people. Instead of beating around the bush with this huge element of the plot, Peele thrusts it into the middle of the room like a lit candle. Without over-shadowing the rest of the fun of the film, it sets the tone for what you are about to see. Peele is fearless, but doesn't need a soapbox. He mixes elements of racial stereotypes in with the standard horror and humor.

Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener are creepy parents, but it's more funny than gory. The minute they see Chris, the audience will know something is up, but they won't be able to say exactly what it is. It's dark humor at its finest, and will produce some great laughs once the rest of the family shows up. Caleb Landry Jones has a few good scenes as Rose's brother, Jeremy, who teases Chris in a different way than normal. When more relatives show up, it just gets more weird and also something else-- crazy.

I can't get too far along here without mentioning LilRey Howery, who plays Chris' trusted friend, Rod. Think of the best friend who thinks too much and warns Chris about going out to the house of your white girlfriend's parents. Those are Rod's words, and not mine, so take it with a grain of hilarity. Rod is a TSA agent who plays a bigger part of the story, and serves up a mix of straight comedy that balances the weirdo blend of humor that dominates the plot.

There's racial bait laced throughout this movie, like the relatives talking about how "black is the new thing" and how much they love Obama and Tiger Woods. The whole time, the audience is sitting behind Chris' perspective while keeping an eye out for the next scare. Let's just say Chris notices there are other people there who don't exactly fit the role they are serving. Is it all a setup or is Chris paranoid? Is Rose in on it? What is going on? Peele manages to combine the greatest elements of a horror film with a dark blend of humor.

The movie has a satisfying conclusion and doesn't leave you hanging either, which is nice for a change. Sometimes smart films can overdo the finale, and what was working so well halfway through gets lost. Here, there's no slowing down and the end is messy, but Peele earns the gore with his setup. I'm laughing as a I type this review. The movie is sticking with me.

Get Out has a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is unheard of with any film yet alone a horror comedy. The fact that this is Peele's directorial debut is surprising and not surprising at the same time. This out of nowhere blend of entertainment is usually how an artist makes his mark, but it's extremely smart and well put together, so I'm impressed. He has a future that looks promising if he sticks to being genre-less and uncompromising.

Walk into Get Out ready to laugh in a way that makes you uncomfortable at first, but entertained in the end. You can't get around describing this movie without adding unique and "what in the heck" to your finishing touches. It's truly something else.

