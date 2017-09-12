'Donut Disturb' is This Hotel's Promo That Delivers a 10-Pound Donut To Your Room
At the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa you could either be chilling at the pool floating inside a donut or have the most ridiculously huge donut float inside you. Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
KSDK 10:24 AM. CDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Nine dead, including gunman at Cowboys watch party in Plano
-
Police: 1-year-old boy dies after possibly being left in car
-
Suspicious man caught on doorbell
-
Human remains found in shoe in south county
-
Governor meets with clergy ahead of decision
-
VIDEO: Car goes airborne after hitting tree
-
STL area tourists trapped in the Caribbean
-
Police searching for O'Fallon, Chesterfield robbery suspect
-
More information released about infant remains found in duffel bag
-
Local middle school on unsteady ground
More Stories
-
Several cars damaged after fire breaks out at…Sep 12, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
-
Topgolf coming to St. Louis areaSep 12, 2017, 8:25 a.m.
-
Firefighters battling 3-alarm warehouse fire in St. LouisSep 12, 2017, 6:49 a.m.