Americans Spend This Much Money On Baggage And Change Fees

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police union calls for boycott of Pi Pizzeria
-
A father's plea after daughter's suicide
-
Peaceful protest stops traffic near galleria
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
Angelica Hale to join Darci Lynne in Vegas live shows
-
Pattonville students protest during school
-
Rothman furniture closing after 90 years
-
Hazelwood freshman gets 4 dates to homecoming
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
Football team kneels during national anthem
More Stories
-
Open letter to STL from Atlanta U2 fan goes viralSep 21, 2017, 12:34 p.m.
-
Police union backs boycott of Pi PizzeriaSep 21, 2017, 7:28 a.m.
-
Billy Joel concert to go on as scheduledSep 21, 2017, 12:18 p.m.