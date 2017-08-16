Drinking Beer and Wine Daily Makes You Live Longer

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
How to tell if your eclipse glasses are safe
-
Developers and citizens in conflict over construction in nature park
-
That 'free cruise' call could get you up to $900
-
Rockwood Schools to have class during total solar eclipse
-
Teen found guilty of manslaughter after fatal punch
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Trump: Both sides to blame for Charlottesville
-
Transportation officials working to avoid eclipse traffic nightmare
-
Dance instructor recovers from shooting
-
Go Hands Free For $25 - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
One-armed hairstylist overcomes obstacles to pursue passionAug 16, 2017, 8:11 a.m.
-
MISSING: 24-year-old woman last seen in north countyAug 16, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
-
Farmers' Almanac predicts rough winter aheadAug 16, 2017, 5:51 a.m.