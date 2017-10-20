People Are Using Dating Apps at Work (When They're Not Dating Their Coworkers)
A survey of 3,000 single people found nearly 70 percent of people use apps in the office. Not only that, but many are open to dating their coworkers. Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KSDK 3:13 PM. CDT October 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police make mass arrests after protesters shut down EB I-64
-
Hyperloop one tests engines for superfast transport
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Protests take financial and emotional toll on police
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Stranger punches woman near Central West End
-
STL radio DJ in Las Vegas during mass shooting
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
More Stories
-
Selling Girls | Sex traffickers are targeting…Oct 19, 2017, 7:24 a.m.
-
Community rallies around Roxana football player…Oct 20, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
-
Woman shot in Dutchtown while attending vigil for…Oct 20, 2017, 11:20 a.m.