Sitting Too Long Can Kill You

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting critically injures 6-year-old boy
-
Target mom
-
A tragic reminder for all parents
-
Fire destroys military family's home
-
One police union calls for conviction
-
Ground broken to Topgolf St. Louis
-
Students & citizens stop bus, help ill driver
-
Ky. boy found dead days after his mother was thrown off a cliff
-
Avoid a Costly Plumbing Repair - The Deal Guy
-
Hurricane Irma storm chasers nearly blown away in viral video
More Stories
-
6-year-old boy fighting for his life after being…Sep 12, 2017, 7:25 p.m.
-
Viral 'Target mom' heads back to store for post-baby shootSep 13, 2017, 7:21 a.m.
-
Longtime Emerson CEO Charles Knight dies at age 81Sep 13, 2017, 8:26 a.m.