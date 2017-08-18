Texting And Walking Could Soon Be Illegal In This US City

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The science behind the eclipse
-
The mystery of the I-70 black goo
-
Growing calls for state senator to resign
-
Solar eclipse experiments
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Ferguson-Florissant superintendent arrested
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Little Boy Delivers Baby Brother
-
Clear The Shelters: Free or reduced pet adoption on August 19
-
Authorities respond as van plows into crowds
More Stories
-
Greitens calls on Senate to remove Chappelle-NadalAug 18, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
-
2 police officers injured in south St. Louis crashAug 18, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
-
Bannon out: Embattled strategist leaving White HouseAug 18, 2017, 11:53 a.m.