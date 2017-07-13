This State Just Took a Bold Stand and Banned Margarita Pitchers!
In Alabama, those going for a night out may be in for a surprise.Alabama's Alcoholic Beverage Board has banned margaritas and any other cocktail sold by the pitcher, saying beer is the only alcoholic beverage that can be sold in the party-size pitchers. A
KSDK 10:58 AM. CDT July 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Six more arrested in prostitution investigation
-
St. Charles boy finally gets a brother
-
South City's 'Pretzel Man' dies at 94
-
Grand Canyon is in need of repairs
-
Busch IV arrested
-
Brewer Sam Calagione of Dogfish Head Brewery debuts his beers in St. Louis
-
South St. Louis shooting
-
St. Louis Fire Dept. mourns fallen brother
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
More Stories
-
Jimmy Carter collapses at Habitat BuildJul 13, 2017, 11:04 a.m.
-
Sterling K. Brown, Ellie Kemper nominated for EmmysJul 13, 2017, 11:17 a.m.
-
Man carjacked at gunpoint in south St. LouisJul 13, 2017, 11:39 a.m.