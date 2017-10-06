Time Spent Getting Kids Ready for Bed Adds Up Six Days A Year
A new study was conducted to see how long it takes for parents to get their kids to brush and prep for bedtime. On average, it takes 140 hours, or nearly six full days, a year. Buzz60's Nick Cardona has more.
KSDK 1:39 PM. CDT October 06, 2017
