The quality of a movie and how much money it makes don't always meet in the middle; many times, one can make up for the other's shortcomings. "Daddy Day Care" can look like absolute garbage, but make $100 million-plus at the box office, while a smaller indie film like "Rust and Bone" will struggle to stay in theaters for a month.

Director Zack Snyder hopes to merge the two with his latest DC Comics adventure; "Justice League", which debuted a new very long trailer this week which only gave away 75 percent of the film.

I'll be honest with you — "Man of Steel" and "Batman Versus Superman: Dawn of Justice" weren't garbage by any means, but they weren't anywhere close to the high brow slate that Christopher Nolan established with his Batman trilogy. Like it or not, that is the bar for Snyder, so while it's easy to fall short, the bar doesn't come down with each attempt.

Snyder is even following a similar playbook as Nolan — all you have to do is look at the films and see the similarities. Moody disparate heroes isolated by their makings and deeds, accompanied by dark and moody music with brushes of dark colors. "Man of Steel" was so serious that Laurence Fishburne had to turn into a comedy guy midway through the movie, and he did it in again in BVS.

The latter film was so packed with pathos that Snyder and screenwriters Chris Terrio and David S. Goyer had to turn Lex Luthor (once played with cool manipulative menace by Gene Hackman) into a maniacal teenager who kept using the same tired phrase, "you know what the greatest lie in the world is," like an axe to our brains. By the end of its near three hour running, viewers were tired, and not blown away in the slightest.

Will "Justice League" be any different? Ben Affleck's Batman is coming back, and that's good, because he was the best part of BVS. In addition to Bat, Gal Gadot's lovely Wonder Woman (after her summer solo film arrives) is coming back; Jason Momoa's Aquaman is making his debut; Eza Miller's Flash is bringing the quirk; Ray Fisher's Cyborg will probably get shafted when it comes to screen time. Apparently, they are all thrown together against Ciaran Hinds' Steppenwolf. Henry Cavill's Superman and Amy Adams' Lois Lane are dropping by, and the white hot J.K. Simmons is rebooting Commissioner Gordon. Billy Crudup and Willem Dafoe will also show up, so the cast is once again stuffed. Snyder is packing as many fine actors onto the screen as possible with the hopes of making something great ... or is he worried that the story once again won't hold up the weight of that prestige?

It's more than likely that the emphasis of this film will be the comic heroes finding each other and becoming friendly instead of their actual fight against Steppenwolf. In the new trailer, you don't see any real fight scenes, yet a lot of prep and hand shaking. Barry Allen getting into Bruce Wayne's car and asking him what his superpower is was a cool touch of humor.

Terrio's stand alone script needs that kind of humor in order to cut a great film, because the morose feel of Snyder's first two films in the DC world have looked like amateur copies of Nolan's work. Suicide Squad didn't improve things at all with its laughable premise and execution.

There's potential in every Snyder film, and there are some good things in this trailer that excite. Using a Rock 'n' Roll version of The Beatles' "Come Together" isn't a bad touch, and Miller and Gadot seem to add something extra with enhanced roles. Momoa is a presence in any project, and could make Arthur Miller's hero of the sea something more interesting than an Entourage joke. Potential rules every Snyder film; he's like the Kolten Wong of movies.

Zack Snyder isn't Christopher Nolan, and that's been made painstakingly clear with his work thus far. There's no fault in being your own director, so Snyder needs to lean into what he does best — pure action — and blend in a fair amount of humor. Can he find the balance between Nolan's seriousness and Tim Burton's whimsical touch? Let's hope, because Marvel is running laps around DC right now due to one director making one big attempt mimic another director.

Snyder's DC films have made money: BVS grossed $873 million worldwide and "Man of Steel" brought in a happily modest $668 million. But that doesn't mean the films were as rich as the green sheets of paper? He leaves more to be desired in a movie every time, and Justice League is pretty big swing, so come on Mr. Snyder.

As The Joker would say — why so serious, Zack?





