Chrissy Metz had 81 cents in the bank when she landed 'This Is Us' role

Chrissy Metz will never forget where she came from.

In a new as-told-to with Alex Morris for Glamour magazine, the actress — who broke out with her tender turn as Kate on NBC's heartfelt drama, This Is Us — opens up about her fraught journey to fame, during which she juggled bit television roles, a part on American Horror Story: Freak Show and a diet of ramen noodles.

"I kept auditioning with no savings and no money, credit card debt gaining interest," reveals the Homestead, Fla., native, who made her way to Los Angeles via caravan and initially lived in a two-bedroom in Burbank, Calif., with five other women.

With the encouragement of her mother and friends, who would later open their homes to her, Metz managed to get by — subsisting off hope, unemployment checks and, at one point, just 81 cents.

That’s what the actress had in her bank account when she booked This Is Us. "I could cry right now just thinking about it," she says. "Getting the role of Kate has changed everything."

"I’ve had women — average women, older women, teenagers — who say to me, 'Your role and this show has changed my life,'" Metz adds. "That makes all the struggle, all the ramen noodles, all the times when I couldn’t pay my bills, all the times where I was like, 'I can’t do this,' worth it. Sometimes I cry on the way to the set still. There is something that happens when you are grateful: You continue to keep receiving blessings. So, I will always be grateful."

