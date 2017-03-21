Chuck Berry sales spike 9,000% posthumously

Chuck Berry performs at the Congress Theater on January 1, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images) (Photo: Timothy Hiatt, 2011 Getty Images)

After news broke that Chuck Berry, founding father of rock 'n' roll, died on Saturday at the age of 90, many fans turned to his music, sending sales of the artist's catalog through the roof.

According to preliminary numbers from Nielsen, sales of Berry's best-selling album titles spiked over 9000% following the singer's death.

Sales of Berry's most memorable songs also saw significant sales increases, with Johnny B. Goode up 5800%, Maybellene up 9300%, No Particular Place to Go up 6100%, You Never Can Tell up 3400% and Roll Over Beethoven up 9000%.

Other musicians' catalogs saw sales boosts in the weeks after their death, with fans buying 1.1 million Prince songs on April 21, 2016, the day of the artist's death.

Famous fans tweet love for late Chuck Berry

Fans' nostalgia for Berry's music will likely drive sales of his final album CHUCK, out Friday. In a Facebook note, Berry's representatives confirmed that the forthcoming album, the artist's first in 38 years featuring mostly new and original music, would not be pushed back in response to his death.

"As a tribute to Chuck Berry, and with gratitude to his fans around the world, we will be following through on those plans in the coming days," reads the note.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM