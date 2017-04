Photo: Live Nation

ST. LOUIS - Country music star Dierks Bentley announced his 'What the Hell' world tour will stop in St. Louis this summer.

Bentley, along with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi will perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 29. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

The concert is a part of SIU Edwardsville Concert Series.

