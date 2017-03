BRAN, ROMANIA - MARCH 10: Bran Castle, famous as "Dracula's Castle," stands among Transylvanian mountains on March 10, 2013 in Bran, Romania. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

The land of Transylvania is synonymous with Count Dracula and vampires, but filmmaker Mihai Doarna is challenging these generalizations with a breathtaking tour of the region's fortress churches, ancient forests and mountain vistas.

The past is so well-preserved in this timeless part of Romania that you almost forget it's the 21st Century!

