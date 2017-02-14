2017 STL Mardi Gras guide

This year’s Bud Light Mardi Gras parade had around 100 floats and began just south of Busch Stadium ending at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. (Photo: Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV)

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of people will be descending on Soulard for one of the largest Mardi Gras celebrations in the country, and we've put together this guide so you can be equipped with all the info you need to have a fun, safe time.

Mardi Gras events

- February 18 & 19: Cruzan Rum Taste of Soulard

- February 18: Missouri Lottery Run For Your Beads 5K

- February 19: Beggin’ Pet Parade

- February 19: Weiner Dog Derby

- February 24: Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball

- February 25: Bud Light Grand Parade

The parade

Arrive early! The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on February 25 with the route starting at Busch Stadium and ending at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. More than 10 million strands of beads will be tossed from more than 100 floats.

How to get there

Let's face it-- parking is going to be rough. The event organizers are recommending parade-goers to take the Metro, a shuttle or a cab instead.

MetroBus will be providing shuttle service from the Scottrade Center Metro station to Soulard and back.

The "Red Zone" of Soulard will be entirely off-limits to motor vehicles and on-street parking. That zone is from Carroll to Shenandoah and 7th to Gravois.

The "Yellow Zone" will only be accessible to Soulard residents with a valid Parade Day Access Permit. That zone include Shenandoah and the areas south of it. The permits will be mailed to Soulard households. Residents who do not receive their permits may pick them up from February 20-22 at the Mardi Gras, Inc. office, 2200 Dolman Ave. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.

What not to bring

Backpacks, bottles, cans and coolers are all prohibited from the festival zone. If you have any of these items, you'll be asked to get rid of them. Reasonably prices food and beverage options will be widely available within the festival zone.

Dress for the weather

Anyone from St. Louis knows the weather here can be fickle, and the festival goes on rain or shine. Comfortable shoes and a few light layers are recommended.

Festival apps

Everything you need to know on the day of the parade is available on the Palaroo app. It's available in the Google Play store and the Apple App store.

A lot more information about the events and what to expect can be found at stlmardigras.org.

