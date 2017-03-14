First woman of color to travel in space speaking at SIUE

Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel in space. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

A NASA astronaut who was the first woman of color to travel in space is coming to speak at SIUE.

The departments of chemistry and physics are hosting Dr. Mae C. Jemison, who will speak about "Exploring the Frontiers of Science and Human Potential.

Jemison performed experiments in material science, life science and human adaptation to weightlessness in 1992 aboard the space shuttle Endeavor. She's also an engineer and physician, and she speaks around the country on the issues of health care, social responsibility, technology and motivation.

She will speak at 7:30 on Thursday, March 16 at the Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom.

General admission is $20 for adults, $15 for SIUE staff, faculty, retirees, alumni and seniors 65 and older, and $10 for current students of any school. Tickets can be purchased online at http://artsandissues.com, or by phone at 1-866-698-4253.

