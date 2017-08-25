Know your Loufest 2017

Loufest

ST. LOUIS - Loufest returns to Forest Park this year, albeit in a new location, with a line-up covering a number of musical tastes. Weezer and Snoop Dogg are the headliners for the two-day festival, which features more than 25 other musical acts.

Beyond the music, Loufest features many well-known local eateries in the Nosh Pit, local artists and merchants in the Market Square, and children’s area called Lou Kidz, with crafts, activities, and music tailored for the youngest festival-goers.

Beyond the music, Loufest features a VIP area.



