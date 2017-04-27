St. Louis hosting final robotics competition

Robotics championship at the Dome at America's Center (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - The First Robotics Championship is underway at the Dome at America's Center. More than 400 teams from across the country are competing, including 18 from Missouri.

Ursuline Academy, an all-girls Catholic college prep high school in Kirkwood, has sent the only all-girl team from our state.

The competition runs through Saturday.

This is the seventh and final year St. Louis is hosting the competition.

