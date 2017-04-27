St. Louis hosting final robotics competition

Robotics championship at the Dome at America's Center (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - The FIRST Robotics Championship is hosting its final international competition of a seven year run in St Louis, but that hasn’t stopped a St. Louis all-girls High School from signing up for their first year in the event.

Since 2010; students from countries across the globe spent their school years crafting home-brewed contraptions and thingamabobs that would ultimately find their purpose facing off against competitors at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

For the final event in St. Louis, fans filled the re-purposed stadium with cheers reflecting the exuberance one would expect at any event held in such a colosseum.

Teams sported colorful costumes, and over-the-top designs for both themselves, and their creations.

For St. Louis-based Ursuline Academy student Carley Kates, the thrill of the event and the fulfillment from her months’ of hard work were persuasive.

“It really helped me decide if I wanted to do this with my life or not.” Said Kates, after her team won an early afternoon match in the Dome. “I’m actually in computer programming now, and I really want to go into a field that has programming in it.”

2017 is the maiden voyage for Ursuline’s involvement in the event, but they managed to leave their mark promptly.

They earned the Rookie All-Star Award during the St. Louis Regional FIRST Robotics Competition held at Chaifetz Arena in March.

“It’s so exciting seeing it in action , because it’s just all of the hard work you and your team have put into it, and it just makes it a really good experience.” Said fellow student Claire Roberson on Thursday. “I had already wanted to go into this field, but this definitely broadened my horizons, and made me want to go into it and actually get more experience.”

Beginning 25 years ago with a mere 34 teams, the competition now boasts more than 3,400 nationwide.

Starting in 2018, the international competition will be split between Houston TX, and Detroit, MI.

“St. Louis has been a great host city for our championship, we love it here.” said FIRST representative Toby Clark on Thursday, “But like the Olympics, we like to move the championship around periodically because that helps spread the message to other communities across the country.”

Of the 407 teams participating in the late-April competition, eighteen are from Missouri with five from the metro St. Louis area.

Ursuline is the only all-girls team participating from all of Missouri.

FIRST’s contract with Detroit and Houston is scheduled to last three years.

The company has not decided on host locations, after that.

