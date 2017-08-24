Extra tickets to be released for Ed Sheeran concert

Ed Sheeran sings heavy metal hits on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (Photo: YouTube via Tonight Show)

ST. LOUIS - Did you miss your chance to get tickets to English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran's concert this fall? Worry no more, as extra tickets planned to be released to the public soon.

Scottrade Center announced Thursday additional tickets to Sheeran's Sunday, September 17 concert will be made available beginning at 5 p.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. It was not announced how many tickets will be released.

In May, Sheeran announced friend and fellow singer-songwriter James Blunt will join him as the opening act during Sheeran's North American tour.

Happy to announce my opening act on my North American tour is @jamesblunt x — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 20, 2017

For more information on the North American tour, visit Sheeran's website.

