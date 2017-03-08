KSDK
Family outdoes itself with elaborate musical proposal

Dozens of family and friends paraded for their proposal.

Right This Minute , KSDK 5:26 PM. CST March 08, 2017

Ashley Ruggiero thinks she's previewing an elaborate musical skit for her mom's 65th birthday, but really, she's watching her own elaborate proposal unfold!

Before long, boyfriend Nahder Zomorrodian and dozens of family and friends are all parading and dancing in the middle of the street to Ashley's favorite song.

Can you guess the romantic finale on its way?

