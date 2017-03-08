Family outdoes itself with elaborate musical proposal

(Photo: Right This Minute)

Ashley Ruggiero thinks she's previewing an elaborate musical skit for her mom's 65th birthday, but really, she's watching her own elaborate proposal unfold!

Before long, boyfriend Nahder Zomorrodian and dozens of family and friends are all parading and dancing in the middle of the street to Ashley's favorite song.

Can you guess the romantic finale on its way?

