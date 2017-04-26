Frat in Missouri challenges Carrie Underwood over Blues playoffs

COLUMBIA, MO. - A fraternity in Missouri is trying to gain country singer Carrie Underwood’s attention.

Sigma Pi fraternity in Columbia posted a video on Twitter to challenge Carrie Underwood over the Blues-Predator series.

The men want Carrie Underwood to host a concert in Columbia if the Blues win and they’ll donate the money from the concert to a charity of their choice, but if the Predators win – the men say they’ll go down to Nashville and donate 200 hours of community service to Carrie Underwood’s choice of a charity.

Underwood is married to Nashville Predator's captain Mike Fisher.

So far, the tweet has been retweeted over 2,000 times, but Underwood hasn't responded to the challenge yet.

Hey @carrieunderwood we have a challenge for you. Can we get some help @StLouisBlues @PredsNHL pic.twitter.com/p0rGMEEdlv — Sigma Pi - ΓΣ (@SigmaPiMizzou) April 25, 2017

