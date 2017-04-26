H. Jon Benjamin Interview: Voice of FXX's 'Archer'

FXX Network

In James Bond movies, the titular hero has a quick sip of the "shaken, but not stirred" martini at the bar before running off to save the day. Now imagine Bond instead staying at the bar and drinking everyone's martini, sleeping with every woman at the bar while showing up to work the next day shirtless, and you have H. Jon Benjamin's Sterling Archer, the anti-hero secret agent and star of FXX Network's "Archer", which is currently airing its eighth season on Wednesday evenings.

Benjamin's Archer is the dark comedic b-side to Bond's classy antics, and the lengths the show goes to have some fun is appreciated in a television landscape dominated by big budget dramas or blunt serious fare. Benjamin has been voicing Archer for eight years and nearly 90 episodes, but hasn't lost the fever pitch in his delivery, and uses it on other comedies like "Bob's Burgers" and "Family Guy". People often take voice work for granted, but Benjamin's work as Archer contains a signature blend of wit.

The FXX series is now in its eighth season and creator Adam Reed has sent the secret agents back in time to the Dreamland this spring. Nothing important has changed, because Archer is still chirping Chris Parnell's Cyril whenever he can, driving his mother Mallory insane, and treating his beloved Woodhouse like trash. The elevated action sequences and animation are just comedic foreplay for the cast to let the real magic get going. However, the themes have gotten deeper, which makes for deeper diving for viewers.

Benjamin answered a round of questions about the influences behind his work, the future of the show, and how he melds it all together to voice a character that is quoted on every street corner that contains at least an ounce of cool.

When asked about the differences in the previous seven seasons and this noir focused eighth round, Benjamin was quick to point out that his methods are the same no matter what. "It's pretty much the same tone, even though the setting changes. The idea is to keep Archer pretty much the same as possible," Benjamin described.

Without a ninth season announced, Benjamin sees the show going on a couple more seasons.

"I'm always up for another season, and there has been talk of another season and possibly a movie. All we need is some North Korean financing," Benjamin jokingly admitted.

Benjamin believes there are at least two more seasons in play, but it all depends on what he and Reed want to do with the series. The ability of the show to make old habits fresh and constantly get laughs in every single episode keeps the wheels moving forward, but the exemplary visual effects are underrated.

"It's an under-appreciated element of the show," Benjamin said, "and they really do push the work in order to make it better. It really does look amazing."

I asked Benjamin what his favorite episode of Archer was, and suggested the Burt Reynolds centered "Man from Jupiter" as my personal fave.

"The Reynolds was a particularly good one" he said. "That was a proud one. There are so many great episodes. I have a fondness for the first season, because there were no expectations. When Adam goes off on a tangent for an entire season, I enjoy that too."

As far as the current season, Benjamin noted that all the voice work is done, and now the animation gets time to catch up, as the show is airing the fourth episode of the season this week. The dedication to an animated show will never be appreciated enough, because so many elements are required to make a show like Archer look and sound so good.

When I asked Benjamin about his own influences as an actor, he was quick to point out two people.

"Woody Allen is someone I grew up loving. When I started sketch comedy, Monty Python was a big influence. David Letterman's general demeanor is something I really liked about him. His delivery and style was definitely something I worked into my career."

Is there a chance that Sterling Archer and Bob Belcher could possibly share the screen in a spin-off? While it's not likely, Benjamin was all for it. "Perhaps Archer gets a job at Bob's Burgers. I can hear the both of them talk all day in my head."

"Archer" is a show that has endless storylines and abilities, because it thrives on the interactions between the characters and not on a particular set piece or plot thread. While Judy Greer and Aisha Tyler are invaluable assets to the show, Benjamin is the key ingredient that steers the quality in the right direction. He injects a deranged, ego-blasted snuff film vibe into a character others may have laced too many familiar qualities into.

Benjamin does have some other projects in the works, including an HBO project with John Roberts, the mind behind the "Bob's Burgers" character, Linda Belcher.

It's never too late to start a show like "Archer", because you will do nothing but laugh incessantly at the pop culture and historical references. For the devoted Sterling addicts, I'm sure there was a joke that sailed over your head the first time, so feel free to rewind.

Archer airs every Wednesday on FXX at 10 p.m. EST.

