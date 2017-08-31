Hello iPhone 8: Apple confirms press event Sept. 12

Apple is holding a press event on Sept 12 in Cupertino where it is expected to launch the new iPhone. (Photo: USA TODAY)

Apple has made it official. The company will be holding a press event on Sept 12 at the aptly named Steve Jobs Theater inside its new spaceship-designed Cupertino, Calif., campus. And that's where Apple will almost certainly unveil the next iPhone. It has been ten years ago, of course, since Jobs himself introduced the iPhone to the masses, initially at a Macworld event in nearby San Francisco.

The invitation sent out to members of the press sported an Apple logo with the words, “Let’s meet at our place.”

The rumored new iPhone 8 is likely to add wireless charging, a large edge-to-edge OLED screen, and perhaps facial unlocking. Apple may take away as well, given speculation that the home button, at least as we know it, will disappear, replaced instead by virtual alternatives. The future of the Touch ID fingerprint sensor is also among the unknowns.

What we do know for sure is that the new iPhone, not to mention current iPhone models and iPad tablets, will run iOS 11, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, which among other features, will emphasize augmented reality.

There’s been widespread speculation that the iPhone 8 could well cost $1000 or even hundreds of dollars more, though Apple may also bring out less expensive new iPhone models, likely to be called the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, for those on more limited budgets. Expect to learn details about pricing options that may alleviate some of the sticker shock.

Beyond the phones, we may also see new Apple Watch models that can tap into wireless cellular service. And as always, surprises are possible.

USA TODAY will be on the scene with ongoing coverage.

