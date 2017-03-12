How NBC's 'Grimm' can live forever in your house

(Photo: PBJ, KGW)

If you're a fan of NBC's "Grimm" and have fantasized about owning your own wolf mask from the set or you just need an extra pair of cowboy boots, a phone big enough to man a corporate switchboard, a lightly used lucha libre mask or a post from a TriMet bus stop, then a sale this weekend might be for you.

Starting Saturday, Milwaukie-based A&S Estate Sales of Oregon will open up a 40,000-square-foot warehouse in Northwest Portland for what it's calling an "epic TV show warehouse liquidation sale."

Arnie and Sura Valdivia, owners of A&S, are prohibited from saying which TV show is the source of the sale, though a quick look through an online gallery of for-sale items shows several boxes labeled "Grimm."

The "Grimm" event is something of an anomaly for the Valdivias, who are more accustomed to estate sales of 5,000-square-foot houses.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime sale," Arnie Valdivia said.

That's fitting since "Grimm" may have been a once-in-a-lifetime TV series for Portland. As I reported in January, producers of the monster/fantasy drama spent an average of $55.1 million per year during its first five seasons filming in and around Portland as many as 1,000 people per year, around 250 full time.

Filming on the series final episode wrapped Jan. 24, setting the show's producers onto the task of dismantling the massive sound stages it built within a pair of industrial warehouse buildings in Northwest Portland. The production's offices also occupied part of a third building.

Bruce Carter, the show's producer, this week they're almost finished clearing out all the stages, leaving only the office space remaining.

The estate sale is part of that clearing effort.

If you're planning on attending — the address of the sale won't be released until Friday at its listing on Estatesales.net— don't expect to see any key artifact's from the show's narrative. Much of the so-called "iconic" items have been shipped back to L.A. to be enshrined in NBC's archives, Carter said.

That doesn't mean the Valdivia's lack for inventory. Quite the opposite.

"We were forced to block off a room in the corner where there's 100 to 150 boxes we don't have space for," Arnie Valdivia said. "Once we start the sale on the 11th, we’ll pull that stuff out to replenish (stock)."

Had "Grimm" been filmed in Los Angeles, it would have rented far more materials than it did. That sort of service infrastructure is more common in Hollywood than it is in Portland. Because of that, "Grimm" "was forced to buy locally and store everything," Valdivia said.

In addition to prop signage and the odd monster-related item, the estate sale appears to predominantly feature an impressive array of loose clothing and household goods. Valdivia said there will be more than 100 racks of clothing and hundreds of rugs and lamps.

All of it is priced to sell at a deep discount — at 10 percent to 20 percent on the dollar. Valdivia expects prices will drop about four or five days into the sale.

The sale runs through March 19 and it's drawing a lot of interest outside of Oregon, he said.

"I’ve been getting calls from across the state. There's people flying in from Chicago," he said. "People asking if they can camp out the night before."

