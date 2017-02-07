Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie regains consciousness

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie has regained consciousness and does not appear to have suffered any neurological damage from driving an ATV into a pond. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016)

Jamie Lynn Spears ' 8-year-old daughter Maddie is awake and responsive in a New Orleans hospital following her all-terrain vehicle accident on Sunday, Louisiana police told People Tuesday.

In a statement passed on by a Spears family representative, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department reported that, “With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness. Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

On Sunday, Maddie had been driving an ATV on her family's property when, in an attempt to avoid driving into a drainage ditch, she overcorrected and wound up in a pond.

"The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes," the Sheriff's Department statement noted. "Within seconds the child’s mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail,” the report said. “The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Maddie was born June 19, 2008 was born to Spears, then 17, and her fiancé at the time, Casey Aldridge. Spears later married businessman Jamie Watson in 2014.

Maddie is also the niece of pop star Britney Spears .

