Jim Gaffigan bringing comedy act to the Scottrade Center

Jim Gaffigan performs on stage during 10th Annual Stand Up For Heroes at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Custom)

ST. LOUIS – Jim Gaffigan is bringing his all-new comedy act to St. Louis in December.

The Grammy-nominated comedian will be performing at the Scottrade Center on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 as part of his ‘Noble Ape Tour.’

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at the Scottrade Center box office, any Ticketmaster Outlet, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.



