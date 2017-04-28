Lady Antebellum coming to STL this summer

KSDK – Lady Antebellum is bringing her You Look Good World Tour to St. Louis this summer.

The concert will take place on Friday, August 18 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at LiveNation.com. Megatickets are also still available for purchase at Megaticket.com

The You Look Good World Tour kicks off May 6 in Austin, Texas.

Click here for the full schedule.

