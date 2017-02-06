Lady Gaga bringing Joanne World Tour to STL

(Photo: Live Nation, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Lady Gaga announced that she is bringing her Joanne World Tour to St. Louis is November.

The tour will stop at the Scottrade Center on November 16, 2017.

Tickets for the St. Louis show go on sale on Monday, February 20 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. You can also purchase tickets at the Scottrade Center box office or by calling 800-745-3000.

