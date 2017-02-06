KSDK
Close

Lady Gaga bringing Joanne World Tour to STL

Lady Gaga announced that she is bringing her Joanne World Tour to St. Louis is November.

Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK 6:16 AM. CST February 06, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Lady Gaga announced that she is bringing her Joanne World Tour to St. Louis is November.

The tour will stop at the Scottrade Center on November 16, 2017.

Tickets for the St. Louis show go on sale on Monday, February 20 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. You can also purchase tickets at the Scottrade Center box office or by calling 800-745-3000.

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga performs in the Super Bowl LI halftime show

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories