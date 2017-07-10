Lorde is still tight with Taylor Swift but hates the whole 'squad' idea

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Lorde performs on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23, 2017 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

First thing on Lorde's to-do list this morning? Clarifying remarks she made about pal Taylor Swift — yes, again — in an Australian TV interview that's making the rounds.

Asked about being part of Swift's famous squad, she replied, "The second you think too hard about it, you just start to go insane. So it's best to just be like, 'we're in Wonderland, and that's just what happens around here.' Like, also, I don't hang out with these people at all. You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I'm not, like, calling my idols for advice necessarily."

But by Friday afternoon, she had issued a tweet to the press explaining her remarks. (It contains an expletive so we can't show it here.)

"I had just been talking about Bowie and Patti Smith — those were the 'idols' I was referring to that I'm not friends with, not Taylor!"

Swift, she says, is a "dear friend" and has "been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past five years. I feel terrible that it would ever seem like I wasn't faithfully her person."

That said, she's really not big on the whole notion of squad membership.

"I've always found people's perception of this 'squad' idea frustrating in the past," she confessed in her tweet. "It was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know, and some I've never met, like most wide circles of friends."

She added, "Forgive me for the mild eyeroll I popped when it was brought up as if we're all blood members of a secret cult."

Then in true Lorde fashion, she summed it all up thusly: "I (messed) up an interview question. Now go sip a beverage and head out on a walk."

We're not sure if she meant that advice for the media or herself but we'll take her up on it anyway. Cheers!

