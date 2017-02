"Play it Again" - Luke Bryan (Photo: Kevin Winter)

KSDK – Luke Bryan is bringing his Huntin’, Fishing’, and Lovin’ Every Day Tour to St. Louis!

Bryan is performing at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater with special guests Brett Eldredge and Seth Ennis on Saturday, June 3.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit LiveNation.com

(© 2017 KSDK)