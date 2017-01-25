Man creates epic full-size Harry Potter Nimbus 2000 broom for friend's Bar Mitzvah

A photo of Alex Beck and his Nimbus 2000 broom. (Photo: RMN Photography) (Photo: RMN Photography)

An Indiana man created a full-size replica of Harry Potter’s Nimbus 2000 racing broom for a family friend’s bar mitzvah. The only thing it can’t do? Fly.

Eric Seidel, who lives in Noblesville, Indiana, spent 60 hours creating the broom for a Harry Potter-themed bar mitzvah his friends threw last week for their son Alex Beck.

“He was very excited when he opened the box, but hopefully he won’t use it … because it’s more of a display piece, but I’m sure he will run around with it,” Seidel said.

Seidel who describes himself as a software engineer at InGen Technologies, Inc., by day and a woodworker on weekends, watched Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to get a clear idea of how to make the broom.

In the movie, professor Minerva McGonagall gives Harry Potter a Nimbus 2000 when he joins the Gryffindor Quidditch team.

“I watched the first movie, and paused many times throughout the scene and saw that there were different styles for the shots and different versions,” he said. “I printed out a few stills and figured out ratios and proportions.”

Seidel ordered individual twigs for the broom online and taught himself how to work with metal to create the broom.

Eric Seidel created a full-size replica of a Nimbus 2000. (Photo: RMN Photography) (Photo: RMN Photography)

When he finished, he posted the photos on Imgur and said he began to receive requests for similar brooms almost immediately.

“I had about 10 (requests for brooms on Tuesday),” Seidel said.

The Harry Potter enthusiast said he doesn’t have plans to make other brooms but looks forward to taking on another challenge soon.

Follow Mary Bowerman on Twitter: @MaryBowerman

USA TODAY