Melissa McCarthy returns as Sean Spicer in Easter bunny suit on 'SNL'

Spicey is back -- and this time, dressed like the Easter bunny.

Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live this week to play Sean Spicer, where the jokes focused around his comments made earlier this week about Hitler and the Holocaust.





“Everybody shut up so I can apologize,” McCarthy’s Spicer said. “Yes, you all got your wish this week. Spicey finally made a mistake.”

After butchering the name of Syria’s leader, he explained his controversial remarks.

“Yeah, I know they’re not really called ‘Holocaust centers’ -- Duh, I know that,” McCarthy’s Spicer said. “I clearly meant to say, ‘concentration clubs,’ ok? Let it drop.”

Of course, a Spicey skit wouldn’t be complete without the use of some fun props to explain a story.

This week, the presentation was a one-of-a-kind illustration of Passover, or “aka, the Jewish Easter.”



As McCarthy’s Spicer started to compare the story’s pharaoh to Hitler, he stopped himself, learning from his "mistake" from earlier this week: “Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, shame on Jews.”

© 2017 USATODAY.COM