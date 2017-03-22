Military dad surpises his girls, baby dances to deer call

Kids have a way of making even the simplest things cute. Dancing, for example, is a heck of a lot cuter when a kid does it. (Photo: RIGHT THIS MINUTE)

It's Valentine's Day and Savannah, Dylan and Emerson are at TopGolf in Jacksonville, Florida with mom Ashley. Their dad Casey is away on deployment so he is the last person they expect to see.

He grabs a golf club and acts like he's next but the girls are so surprised, they won't let dad out of their emotional embrace. Kids have a way of making even the simplest things cute.

Dancing, for example, is a heck of a lot cuter when a kid does it. Whenever Arianna's jam comes on, she immediately stops everything to dance. When her papa Jason returns home from hunting, she wants to get her hands on the buck call.

She has a hard time figuring out how it works, so Jason begins making music with it to cheer her up.

